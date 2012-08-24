FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural Gas monitors storm Isaac
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural Gas monitors storm Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan’s Southern Natural Gas Co on Friday said it was monitoring Tropical Storm Isaac as it made its way toward supply areas in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Isaac is expected to become a hurricane in the U.S. Gulf early next week.

The company said in a website posting that the impact on its system was not yet certain. However, it said when tropical activity occurs in its supply area, system updates -- including any receipt points where supply has been disrupted, capacity constraints, and Operational Flow Orders (OFOs) -- would be provided on its online system.

The 7,600-mile Southern Natural Gas system is made up of pipelines extending from supply basins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to market areas in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The system is also connected to Southern LNG’s Elba Island liquefied natural gas terminal near Savannah, Georgia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
