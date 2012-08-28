FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Isaac expected to be hurricane soon-NHC
August 28, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Tropical Storm Isaac expected to be hurricane soon-NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to be a
hurricane soon, with significant storm surge and flood threat
from rainfall expected along the northern Gulf coast, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said Monday.
    The storm was located about 230 miles (370 km) south-east of
the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds
of 70 miles per hour (110 kmph), the NHC said.
    Isaac is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 kmph)
and this general motion with a slight decrease is forward speed
is expected during the next day or so, the NHC added.
 
    Once ashore, the storm could wreak havoc on low-lying fuel
refineries along the Gulf Coast that account for about 40
percent of U.S. refining capacity.

 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)

