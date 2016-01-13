FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia sells Isagen controlling stake to Brookfield for $1.99 bln
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia sells Isagen controlling stake to Brookfield for $1.99 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Colombian government sold its 57.6 percent controlling stake in power generator Isagen to Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $1.99 billion, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday.

The stake was sold at its minimum price of 6.49 trillion Colombian pesos and is the largest privatization in the country in nearly a decade.

The government plans to use proceeds to fund its so-called 4G infrastructure projects. ($1 = 3,246.51 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.