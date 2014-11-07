FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau enters Q4 with order book of 109 mln euros
November 7, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau enters Q4 with order book of 109 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Says anticipates a strong final quarter and has increased its sales and profit-and-loss forecast for 2014

* Says company now expects revenues of up to 150 million euros for group in 2014 and a result after tax corresponding to a high single-digit million-euro figure

* Says is entering last quarter of year with an order book of notarised sales in amount of 109 million euros

* Says temporarily negative result of 1.8 million euros for first nine month period

* Says as according to plan, no construction stage was handed over in Q3, company only generated revenues of about 6.5 million euros from individual handovers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

