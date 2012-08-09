FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Isbank to mull options for non-financial units-CEO
August 9, 2012

Isbank to mull options for non-financial units-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Isbank, Turkey’s largest listed bank, will consider strategic options for its non-financial units, including mobile network Avea, if opportunities rise, chief executive Adnan Bali said on Thursday.

“Regarding our non-financial units, which are not directly in our operating area, we plan to use our capital in an optimum way and do whatever necessary if market conditions allow us, and Avea is included in this,” Bali told a news conference.

Isbank has a 10.01 percent stake in Turkish mobile phone network Avea and the remaining 89.99 is owned by Turk Telekom . (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Mark Potter)

