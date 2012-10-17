FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bids for Turkey's Isbank bond issue more than $3 bln- bankers
October 17, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Bids for Turkey's Isbank bond issue more than $3 bln- bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank’s 10-year dollar-denominated bond has attracted bids of more than $3 billion so far, banking sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Banking sources said earlier that the initial price guidance for the issuance was at 6.25-6.50 percent.

Isbank had mandated Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered for investor meetings about a possible bond issue in Europe, the United States and Asia. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)

