UPDATE 1-Bids for Isbank bond issue around $6 bln- bankers

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank’s 10-year dollar-denominated bond has attracted bids of around $6 billion so far, banking sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Banking sources said earlier that the initial price guidance for the issuance was at 6.25-6.50 percent.

Isbank mandated Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered for investor meetings about a possible bond issue in Europe, the United States and Asia. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Greg Mahlich)