ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank said on Thursday it had mandated four banks for a bond issue and bankers said the bank would issue a five-year eurobond of up to $500 million with an initial price guidance seen in the mid swaps +337.5 basis points area.

Isbank said it had mandated Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered Bank for the issue. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Seltem Iyigun)