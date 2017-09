ISTANBUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Isbank, Turkey’s biggest lender by assets, said on Monday it plans to issue bonds worth up to 20 billion lira ($9.85 billion) with various maturities.

The bank made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.0309 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Cowell)