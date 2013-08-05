Turkey's Isbank narrowly beats forecasts with Q2 profit

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Isbank posted a second quarter unconsolidated net profit of 877.5 million lira ($456 million) on Monday, down from 953 million a year ago but beating a forecast of 866 million in a Reuters poll.

Turkish bank earnings have generally been boosted by strong loan demand in the second quarter, but the profit trend looks set to turn negative through the rest of the year as underlying interest rates rise.