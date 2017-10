ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Major Turkish lender Isbank said on Friday its net profit rose 6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 708.25 million lira ($397 million), sharply exceeding a poll forecast of 632 million lira.

Net income was 1.3 billion lira in the first three months of the year, up from 1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a filing with the stock exchange. ($1 = 1.7856 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)