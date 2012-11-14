FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Isbank Q3 net profit more than doubles, beats f'cast
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Isbank Q3 net profit more than doubles, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Isbank, Turkey’s largest private bank by assets, said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit more than doubled to 685.2 million lira ($379 million), supported by higher net interest income.

Net profit rose from 327.4 million lira in the third quarter of 2011 and beat a forecast in a Reuters poll of 567 million lira.

The bank said net interest income rose to 1.52 billion lira in the quarter from 1.05 billion lira a year earlier, according to an income statement released to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8074 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.