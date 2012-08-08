UPDATE 1-Turkey's Isbank second quarter profit up 18 pct

(Adds CEO, analyst comment, details)

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Isbank, Turkey’s largest private bank, said on Wednesday second-quarter net profit rose 17.8 percent to 952.8 million lira ($533 million), supported by trading gains and higher net interest income.

The bank said net interest income rose to 1.43 billion lira from 1.08 billion lira a year earlier, according to an income statement released to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Trading gains from activities in capital markets, derivatives and foreign exchange were 193.7 million lira in the quarter, compared with a loss of 29.4 million lira a year earlier.

The profit exceeded a forecast in a Reuters poll of 813 million lira.

Deutsche Bank analysts said in a research report that Isbank’s net profit was higher than its estimate of 817 million lira mainly because of higher than expected top-line and “more importantly very strong trading gains.”

Chief Executive Adnan Bali said in a statement: “Dividend income from subsidiaries of 418 million lira contributed to the bank’s profitability significantly as always in the first half.”

Loans and receivables increased to 98.2 billion lira, up from 91.62 billion at end-2011. (Writing by Seda Sezer. Editing by Jane Merriman)