Turkey's Isbank gets $225mln and 125mln euro loans
June 29, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Isbank gets $225mln and 125mln euro loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Isbank said on Friday it obtained $225 million and 125 million euro ($155.33 million) in loans.

Isbank said the maturity of $225 million part is five years and the maturity of 125 million euro part is 12 years.

The loan denominated in euros is from the European Bank for Reconstruction (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), Isbank said in a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Isbank described the loans as “securitisation loans.” ($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun. Editing by Jane Merriman)

