FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic Development Bank issues guidance for sukuk
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Islamic Development Bank issues guidance for sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Islamic Development Bank has issued initial price guidance for a five-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue, in what would be its first debt issuance for more than a year, a document from lead managers said on Friday.

The supranational, which is rated AAA by the three main rating agencies, is looking to price the deal in the range of 35-45 basis points over midswaps, the document said.

Books have been opened and pricing is expected to happen next week, the document added.

Benchmark size traditionally means an issue worth $500 million or more.

Barwa Bank, BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC , NCB Capital and Standard Chartered are lead arrangers on the transaction.

The last time IDB came to the market was in May 2011, when it priced a $750 million five-year sukuk at a spread of 35 basis points over midswaps to yield 2.35 percent. [ID: nLDE74H1NW]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.