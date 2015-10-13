FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Australian insurance site says receives takeover approach, shares surge
October 13, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Australian insurance site says receives takeover approach, shares surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)

SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - iSelect Ltd, the Australian operator of an insurance comparison website, said on Tuesday that it received a takeover approach from an unnamed “well-credentialed international private equity firm”, sending its shares more than 8 percent higher.

The approach underscores the rush of offshore interest in Australian firms as a tumbling share market and a weaker currency send valuations lower, while low borrowing rates make it easier for purchasers to raise capital.

In a statement, iSelect said it received the indicative, non-binding buyout proposal without disclosing the price or identifying the possible buyer. It said it considered it in shareholders’ interests to allow the suitor a “preliminary level of due diligence information”.

iSelect shares closed 8.5 percent higher at A$1.66, outperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the benchmark index and below their A$1.85 issue price when the company was listed by U.S. private equity firm Spectrum Equity in 2013. The rise gave the company a market capitalisation of A$434 million ($318 million).

The company said it hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on the takeover approach.

$1 = 1.3663 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
