Isis Pharma's experimental blood thinner succeeds in mid-stage trial

May 22 (Reuters) - Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental blood thinner was more effective than an approved drug in patients undergoing total knee replacement surgery.

Patients treated with a 300 mg dose of the drug, ISIS-FXIRx, experienced a significantly lower incidence of blood clots in their veins, compared to patients given the approved drug, enoxaparin, Isis said.

The trial was evaluating 200 mg and 300 mg doses of the treatment against enoxaparin in 300 patients in a mid-stage study. The 200 mg dose did not show any significant benefit over enoxaparin.