Feb 3 (Reuters) - Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental diabetes drug was effective in reducing the body weight and blood sugar of patients with type 2 diabetes.

The drug was being tested against a placebo in a mid-stage study comprising 92 patients with type 2 diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar despite treatment. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)