UPDATE 4-Isis Pharma's diabetes drug takes longer than expected to work

By Natalie Grover

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s experimental diabetes drug took longer than expected to show a statistically significant reduction in blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes already on standard treatment.

Large drugmakers Novo Nordisk, Sanofi SA and Eli Lilly & Co are fiercely competing for share of the $40 billion global diabetes market as over-eating and lack of exercise fuel an epidemic of Type 2 diabetes.

Isis’s drug, ISIS-PTP1B, inhibits the protein tyrosine phosphatase-1B, or PTP-1B, which acts as a negative regulator of insulin and leptin, a key weight-loss hormone.

The mid-stage study had aimed to prove that the drug taken over 26 weeks would work better than a placebo on patients suffering from uncontrolled blood sugar, despite treatment.

But the drug led to a substantial loss in blood sugar levels and weight only at week 36.

The results disappointed some investors as the company’s shares fell as much as 10 percent on Tuesday. The stock has doubled in the past six months.

“Some Isis investors are quite spoiled,” Laidlaw & Co analyst Yale Jen told Reuters. “They are looking at the stock like the Super Bowl. They need a 45-2 outcome instead of a 28 or 24, which is probably more realistic.”

Type 2 diabetes, often linked with obesity, is a chronic condition occurring when the body does not use insulin properly. It afflicts up to 95 percent of the roughly 29 million diabetics in the United States.

Isis said on Tuesday it was also considering testing the drug as an independent weight-loss treatment.

“In our past discussions with partners and Big Pharma companies, there has been continued interest in looking at this target for weight-loss independently, and so its something we’re going to look at as we start longer term (mid-stage) studies,” Sanjay Bhanot, vice-president of clinical development and translational medicine told Reuters.

The company said it expects the drug to be used in conjunction with most other common diabetes medicines, and aimed at helping patients effectively use insulin and those unresponsive to oral therapies.

Isis noticed that blood sugar levels kept falling even after dosing was stopped after 26 weeks, and expects ISIS-PTP1B to lower sugar levels further over a longer duration, analysts said.

Isis’ shares fell to a low of $61.58 before easing back a little to trade down 6 percent in afternoon trading. (Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)