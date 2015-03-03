FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Africa's Afreximbank looks to Islamic finance with IDB tie-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANAMA, March 3 (Reuters) - Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed an agreement with the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank to explore sharia-compliant financing and investment opportunities on the continent.

African markets are gradually opening to Islamic finance, buoyed by governments’ debut sales of sovereign sukuk and legislative efforts to make the sector more attractive for companies across the region.

Afreximbank, which was founded by African governments and other investors in 1993 and focuses on trade finance, will seek to participate in syndicated transactions and investment funds alongside the Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

The agreement will also allow cooperation in structuring capital market deals including Islamic bonds, the institutions said in a joint statement.

The Ivory Coast and Niger are exploring the possibility of debut sukuk issues, after Senegal and South Africa tapped the market for the first time last year.

Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia

