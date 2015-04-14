IFSB adds financial inclusion to Islamic banking's to-do list

April 14 (Reuters) - The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is adding financial inclusion to the industry’s to-do list, launching initiatives aimed at widening the reach of sharia-compliant banking to include poorer people.

After years of rapid growth, Islamic finance is under pressure from some scholars to build stronger credentials for social responsibility. One criticism is that it has neglected farmers, small traders and poor households.

Guidance from the Kuala Lumpur-based IFSB, one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance globally, could help address this issue in majority-Muslim countries where less wealthy people have stayed out of the formal banking system for religious reasons, such as Islam’s ban on interest payments.

“Going forward, the IFSB plans to include a dedicated work stream on financial inclusion in its new strategic performance plan 2016-2018,” IFSB secretary-general Jaseem Ahmed told Reuters.

The programme will cover the preparation of new guidelines and policy advice for regulatory authorities, Ahmed said. The IFSB’s strategic plan is to be discussed next Sunday at a closed-door meeting in Abu Dhabi.

“A key component of this process is consultations with our key stakeholders, the members of the IFSB, on their views on the directions of the IFSB, and their expectations from us.”

The IFSB and the Basel-based International Association of Insurance Supervisors are working on a paper about Islamic microinsurance - insurance for low-income people - with a draft targeted for June and a final paper expected as early as October, Ahmed said.

The IFSB is also preparing a joint publication with the Asian Development Bank, which would provide policy guidance and suggest initiatives to support financial inclusion in Asia.

VOLUNTARY EXCLUSION

Tens of millions of people in the Muslim world lack bank accounts because of poverty, poor education and a lack of infrastructure, but religious reasons are also an important element.

According to a February report by the International Monetary Fund, the share of adults citing religious reasons for not having a bank account is as high as 34 percent in Afghanistan, 26 to 27 percent in Iraq and Tunisia, and 23 to 24 percent in Djibouti and Saudi Arabia.

There is little evidence of Islamic banks actively seeking business in this segment on a large scale, but some are keen to change this.

Devising ways of giving the poor access to financial services can range from encouraging them to save, to making small grants and providing them with microcredit, bankers say.

Such efforts should seek a balance between a wider take-up and economic viability, Muliaman Hadad, chairman of Indonesia’s financial services authority, said at an IFSB seminar on financial inclusion last week.

“Regulators will need to look into how can we have a more socially responsible financial agent, who beyond its profit-making objective has a predefined role to reach out into these segments.” (Editing by Andrew Torchia)