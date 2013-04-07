FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE Islamic banks repay government's crisis support
April 7, 2013

UAE Islamic banks repay government's crisis support

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank have repaid a combined 6 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) in financial support that they received from the United Arab Emirates government during the global crisis of 2008-2009.

Many UAE banks have been repaying such support in the past several weeks as the terms of the government instruments mean their value has declined over time, and since banks are now able to obtain finance much more cheaply from the markets.

On Saturday, DIB said it had repaid 3.8 billion dirhams which it received in 2008. Last month, it raised $1 billion by issuing a sukuk to boost its Tier 1 capital.

On Sunday, ADIB said it had repaid 2.2 billion dirhams which it had received in 2009. Last November, it issued a $1 billion Tier 1 sukuk. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)

