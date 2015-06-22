FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unit of Islamic Development Bank secures $300 mln Islamic funding
June 22, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

Unit of Islamic Development Bank secures $300 mln Islamic funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector secured a 13-month $300 million Islamic Murabaha financing facility from Dubai Islamic Bank, First Gulf Bank, Mizuho Bank (Malaysia) Berhad and Mizuho Bank Nederland, it said on Monday.

Dubai Islamic Bank acted as the sole coordinator of the facility and was also the mandated lead arranger with the other three banks, it said in a statement.

Murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement in which one party buys merchandise for another.

The financing is part of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector’s $1.2 billion global funding scheme for 2015, with the proceeds to be used for its ordinary operations, it said. The organisation is the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)

