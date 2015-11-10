FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic Development Bank approves $593 mln funding for four nations
November 10, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic Development Bank approves $593 mln funding for four nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank has approved $593 million in funding for development projects in Kazakhstan, Gabon, Benin and Turkey, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also agreed to provide a grant to study the feasibility of a regional project for livestock development in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, according to the statement posted on the website of Saudi state news agency SPA.

Fifty-six countries are members of the bank, which is aimed at supporting economic development in the Islamic world, according to its website.

Reporting By Noah Browning; Writing by Tom Arnold

