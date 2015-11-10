Islamic Development Bank approves $593 mln funding for four nations

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank has approved $593 million in funding for development projects in Kazakhstan, Gabon, Benin and Turkey, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also agreed to provide a grant to study the feasibility of a regional project for livestock development in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, according to the statement posted on the website of Saudi state news agency SPA.

Fifty-six countries are members of the bank, which is aimed at supporting economic development in the Islamic world, according to its website.