Islamic Development Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Islamic Development Bank has set initial price guidance for a planned five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk in the low to mid 40 basis points over mid-swaps, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the transaction.

The triple A-rated Jeddah-headquartered bank is likely to price the Islamic bond on Wednesday, the document said.

Boubyan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs International HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers.