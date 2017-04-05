FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Development Bank prices $1.25 bln sukuk -lead
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 5 months ago

Saudi Arabia's Islamic Development Bank prices $1.25 bln sukuk -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank has priced at par a $1.25 billion senior unsecured five-year sukuk with a 2.393 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.

The triple-A rated, Jeddah-headquartered financial institution a day earlier had started marketing the sukuk with an initial price guidance in the low- to mid-40 basis points over mid-swaps range.

It set the final spreads at 40 bps over mid-swaps on Wednesday.

Joint lead banks for the sukuk are Boubyan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

