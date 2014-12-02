London-based EIIB cancels 20 mln sterling share tender

Dec 2 (Reuters) - London-based European Islamic Investment Bank has cancelled a proposed tender of 20 million sterling of its own shares, delaying a capital reduction plan it first proposed in May to enhance shareholder returns.

EIIB, one of Britain’s six full-fledged Islamic banks, plans to launch a new tender offer before its next annual general meeting in June with the same terms of 250 pence per share, pending regulatory approval, the bank said in a statement.

EIIB shares, which are listed in the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, closed at 175 pence on Monday.

The lender had also sought shareholder approval for a share buyback. It is now in discussions with regulators to relinquish its banking licence.

EIIB is among 20 institutions in the country that offer sharia-compliant financial services, which follow religious principles such as a ban on interest and investing in gambling businesses. (Editing by Kim Coghill)