FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London-based EIIB cancels 20 mln sterling share tender
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

London-based EIIB cancels 20 mln sterling share tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - London-based European Islamic Investment Bank has cancelled a proposed tender of 20 million sterling of its own shares, delaying a capital reduction plan it first proposed in May to enhance shareholder returns.

EIIB, one of Britain’s six full-fledged Islamic banks, plans to launch a new tender offer before its next annual general meeting in June with the same terms of 250 pence per share, pending regulatory approval, the bank said in a statement.

EIIB shares, which are listed in the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, closed at 175 pence on Monday.

The lender had also sought shareholder approval for a share buyback. It is now in discussions with regulators to relinquish its banking licence.

EIIB is among 20 institutions in the country that offer sharia-compliant financial services, which follow religious principles such as a ban on interest and investing in gambling businesses. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.