Dubai's ENBD plans Islamic SME products in Q4

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, plans to launch new Islamic lending products by the end of this year for corporate clients and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

A focus on the SME sector is part of Dubai’s plans to become a global center for Islamic business.

ENBD, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, said it would introduce Islamic overdraft and receivable finance products as it expanded in the sector.

The lender’s Islamic banking unit has benefited from a strengthening local economy in recent months. The unit made a net profit of 129 million dirhams ($35.1 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, compared to a net loss of 206 million dirhams in the same period last year.

ENBD’s total net profit for the nine months climbed 34 percent to 2.6 billion dirhams.

“Profitability has been underpinned by a strong 13 percent increase in revenue as growth momentum, particularly in our retail and Islamic franchises, has continued to gather pace,” said chief executive Rick Pudner. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)