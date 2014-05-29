Islamic finance body's secretary general steps down

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - The Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) said on Thursday secretary general Khaled Al Fakih had left the organisation to pursue other opportunities.

Al Fakih, a Lebanese-born commercial banker, had been secretary general since February 2012, overseeing one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance.

Deputy secretary general Khairul Nizam will take over his duties while AAOIFI looks for a new secretary general, the organisation said.

Set up in 1990, AAOIFI has issued a total of 88 standards for Islamic finance. Its membership includes more than 200 institutions from 40 countries, including central banks and regulatory agencies. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Larry King)