FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Alkhabeer eyes regional investments, bourse listing
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 4 years

Saudi's Alkhabeer eyes regional investments, bourse listing

Bernardo Vizcaino

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Jeddah-based Alkhabeer Capital says it plans to broaden its investments around the Gulf and seek a listing on the Saudi stock exchange, underscoring an improvement of investor sentiment in the region.

Saudi firms such as Alkhabeer, an Islamic investment company, are expanding their range of sharia-compliant investments, catering to clients’ appetite for both regional and Western markets, said Henri Chaoul, Alkhabeer’s chief investment strategist.

“In private equity for example, we are planning to invest further in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region and are currently looking at a number of serious opportunities.”

The company was founded in 2004 as an advisory firm and made the transition to an investment firm in 2008 with a modest $10 million in assets under management. It now manages close to $500 million, a 17 percent increase from a year earlier, said Chaoul.

“Going forward, we envisage a similar growth momentum.”

Alkhabeer aims to seek a listing on the local bourse, Chaoul said without elaborating on a time frame. In 2008, it raised $217 million via a private placement with domestic investors.

In the past year, the firm has closed real estate deals in the United States and launched a British real estate fund, with more funds in the pipeline, Chaoul added.

“For real estate the key area for growth for us will be in international markets. Added to this, we have recently launched a new Saudi equity fund and are currently developing our regional capital markets offering.”

Alkhabeer currently has 10 Islamic funds: six real estate funds, three publicly listed funds and an industrial private equity fund. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.