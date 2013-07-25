FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Nizwa obtains investment banking licence
July 25, 2013 / 5:02 AM / in 4 years

Oman's Bank Nizwa obtains investment banking licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Bank Nizwa, Oman’s first full-fledged Islamic bank, has received an investment banking licence that will allow it to manage funds and issue instruments such as Islamic bonds, the lender said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The bank launched operations in January and is gradually rolling out a range of sharia-compliant products, aiming to grab a 5 percent share of the country’s overall banking market in five years.

In December, Oman became the last country in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council to adopt Islamic finance, issuing extensive regulations for the sector. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

