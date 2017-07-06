July 6 Malaysia-based investment firm Saturna
Sdn Bhd and the private sector arm of the Islamic Development
Bank on Thursday launched a fund they say combines
Islamic and sustainable investment principles.
The dual investment mandate for the new ICD Global
Sustainable Fund highlights a trend among Islamic financial
firms, which are gradually embracing the concept of socially
responsible investing.
Islamic funds have predominantly followed passive filters
that exclude sectors such as alcohol and gambling, but
environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria could see
them take a more proactive investment approach.
The fund has $36 million in seed capital, with around $30
million coming from an unidentified Malaysian institutional
investor. The rest is split between Saturna and the Jeddah-based
Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector
(ICD).
Monem Salam, president of Saturna and the fund's portfolio
manager, said it will invest in global equities screened for
sharia-compliance, while integrating a proprietary ESG rating
system.
He said the initial focus is distributing the fund in
Malaysia, but through the ASEAN fund passport - a regional
agreement on cross-border investment fund marketing - the goal
is to also tap Singapore and later Thailand.
Growth in Islamic asset management may have slowed in some
areas, but the new fund could help tap into a wider audience in
the responsible investment sector, said Salam.
"Over the next few years, we hope the fund can reach $100
million in size, and we would like that to be majority sourced
outside of Malaysia," the manager said.
ICD will help distribute the fund in markets including the
Middle East, Salam said.
Saturna is a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Saturna
Capital Corporation, which has $3.3 billion in assets under
management.
