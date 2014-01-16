FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic finance body IILM to expand sukuk issuance to $860 million
January 16, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Islamic finance body IILM to expand sukuk issuance to $860 million

Bernardo Vizcaino

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will expand its Islamic bond programme by $370 million to $860 million next week, increasing its issuance of short-term sukuk for the first time since its launch last year.

The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the Middle East and Africa, will conduct the auction of three-month sukuk on Jan. 20, according to a filing with Malaysia’s central bank.

IILM sukuk are designed to meet a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding needs.

The IILM sold $490 million worth of three-month paper in separate auctions in August and November, while its plans call for increasing issuance of sukuk to as much as $2 billion.

In November, the IILM also expanded the number of primary dealers handling its Islamic bond programme to nine from seven, adding Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and CIMB Bank Bhd .

Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank. (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
