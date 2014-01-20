FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic finance body IILM boosts sukuk programme with $860 mln issue
#Credit Markets
January 20, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Islamic finance body IILM boosts sukuk programme with $860 mln issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp expanded its sukuk issuance programme on Monday by auctioning $860 million of three-month Islamic bonds at a yield of 0.55635 percent.

The issue brings the total amount of the IILM’s outstanding sukuk to $1.35 billion, the body said in a statement.

The IILM, owned by a consortium of central banks from Asia, the Middle East and Africa, is seeking to help Islamic banks manage their short-term funding needs by easing their shortage of liquid, investment-grade financial instruments. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

