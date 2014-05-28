Indonesia's regulator prepares Islamic finance roadmap

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s capital market regulator is preparing a five-year roadmap for Islamic finance in an effort to expand the industry in southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The plan will help to boost the number of Islamic capital market products and expand the industry’s investor base, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), the financial services authority, said in a statement.

The OJK said it was seeking market input for the roadmap and would set up discussion groups with stakeholders including the central bank, the finance ministry, the stock exchange and the country’s national sharia board.

It also said it was refining rules for the issuance of Islamic securities, which it expected to be completed this year. These would include details on the settlement of Islamic financial transactions, disclosure requirements for sukuk (Islamic bonds), and guidelines for sukuk trustees.

Indonesia has 11 full-fledged Islamic banks and 23 Islamic windows operated by conventional banks. Their combined Islamic banking assets grew 24 percent to 242 trillion rupiah ($21.4 billion) last year, giving the sector a 4.9 percent share of total banking assets, OJK data shows.

Last month, the OJK said it would implement risk management guidelines for Islamic insurance companies and that it was now a full member of the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board, a major standard-setting body for the industry.

The OJK took over supervision of banks, brokerages and insurance firms from the central bank and the capital market watchdog Bapepam-LK in January this year. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)