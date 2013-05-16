Islamic Development Bank picks banks for potential sukuk sale

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Islamic Development Bank, a Jeddah-based multilateral institution, has picked eight banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a potential sukuk issue, lead managers said on Thursday.

The AAA-rated bank will host roadshows in the Middle East, Asia and Europe from May 25, with a dollar-denominated benchmark sukuk issue to follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, the document from lead managers said.

Benchmark size transactions are at least $500 million in size.

Banks arranging the meetings are Qatar’s Barwa Bank, Credit Agricole, CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi , Natixis, NCB Capital - the investment banking arm of Saudi’s National Commercial Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)