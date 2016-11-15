Norway's Island Offshore halts debt amortisation payments

OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Offshore service vessel owner Island Offshore Shipholding said on Tuesday:

* Has initiated discussions with its finance providers to address the group's long term financing

* Has decided with effect from Nov. 14 to temporarily halt all payments of amortisation to its secured finance providers

* Net interest bearing debt stood at 7.02 billion Norwegian crowns ($834.46 million) at end of June 2016, total long term liabilities stood at 8.4 billion crowns and short term liabilities at 431 million crowns, according to Q3 report

* Will continue to pay interest on the debt to the finance providers as it falls due

* The secured finance providers have been informed of payment halt

* Carnegie is retained as financial adviser and Thommessen as legal advisor to assist the group in its process to address the contemplated restructuring of long-term financing

* The group has 28 vessels within the segments PSV, AHTS, Well Stimulation (WS), Subsea Construction (SCV) and Light Well Intervention (LWI)

* The Island Offshore Group is privately owned and comprises a group of ship owning and management companies ($1 = 8.3887 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)