FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Bolivia rescinds contracts with Isolux Corsan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 20, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Bolivia rescinds contracts with Isolux Corsan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from Isolux Corsan)

LA PAZ, April 19 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government said on Wednesday it had rescinded contracts to build a road and a dam with Spain's Corsan-Corviam, a subsidiary of Isolux Corsan SA, pulling contractual guarantees for more than $150 million.

Isolux Corsan IPO-ISOL.MC said in a statement the government had not considered alternatives the company offered and had failed to complete its own contractual obligations.

The company is undergoing debt restructuring in Spain and has also stopped development of power transmission lines in Brazil.

Bolivia's Minister of Public Works Milton Claros said Corsan-Corviam had signed contracts worth $534 million in 2014 and had missed construction dates.

"We have to take legal action for damages and losses that have been caused," Claros said.

"They were notified and had time to amend the situation, but as they have not done so... what is left is to execute the guarantees and that is what we are going to do."

Isolux Corsan's statement said the company had given Bolivia's electrical authority numerous alternatives to enable it to continue work on the dam.

It also said the government's highway authority owed money on the road Isolux Corsan was contracted to build and creditors had staged protests, creating a security risk for its workers. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.