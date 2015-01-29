FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Isolux Corsan postpones stock market listing
January 29, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Isolux Corsan postpones stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish energy and construction company Isolux Corsan said on Thursday it was postponing a planned flotation on the Spanish stock exchange, after initial valuations did not meet its expectations.

“Given that the company does not need additional capital in the short term, it has decided to delay this process until conditions are more favourable,” the firm said in a statement.

Isolux Corsan had said earlier this month it wanted to raise about 600 million euros ($677 million) through the listing, which would have added to a growing pipeline of Spanish stock market debuts. ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

