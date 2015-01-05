FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-IS Prime hires two former Sucden Financial executives
January 5, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange brokerage service IS Prime, which is formally launching this month, hired two former Sucden Financial employees to boost its sales expertise.

Andrew Biggs will focus on delivering solutions for the company’s institutional client base and will be responsible for electronic trading solutions, client coverage and analytics.

Jean Claude Francois will be the lead contact for client on-boarding.

IS Prime was established in late 2014 by ISAM, a UK based hedge fund led by Lord Stanley Fink. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
