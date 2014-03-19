FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apax to create $500 mln Israel mid-market fund
March 19, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Apax to create $500 mln Israel mid-market fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British private equity fund Apax Partners said on Wednesday it will create a $500 million mid-market fund to invest in Israeli companies in the technology, telecom, healthcare and consumer sectors.

The new fund will target 10 deals of $25 million to $100 million, Nico Hansen, a partner at Apax, told a private equity conference in London. The money for the fund will come from local investors, he said.

Hansen added that Apax’s global fund would continue to target deals of over $200 million (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Tova Cohen)

