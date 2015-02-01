FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's banking regulator to step down in late June
February 1, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's banking regulator to step down in late June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Israel’s Supervisor of Banks, David Zaken, who spearheaded new regulations aimed at bolstering stability in the country’s banking system and mortgage market, said on Sunday he will step down at the end of June.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said she was forming a committee to find a replacement for Zaken, who took the post of banking regulator in 2011 and has been at the central bank for 25 years.

Over the last four years, Zaken forced banks to adopt the Basel 3 rules to strengthen their capital buffers and liquidity and reduce leverage.

He also tightened mortgage requirements as housing prices sky-rocketed and headed a panel to increase competition in the banking sector.

Zaken’s term was set to end at the end of 2014, but Flug extended it so he could complete his goals. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Steven Scheer and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
