Israel seeks Internet bank, credit unions to boost competition

JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - Israel’s banking regulator said he was trying to lure an Internet bank or credit union to start operations in Israel as a means of boosting competition in the highly concentrated sector.

Israel’s banking system is dominated by two large banks - Hapoalim and Leumi with a combined market share of about 60 percent - and three smaller lenders. About one-third of the sector’s revenues are derived from fees paid by customers.

“We want to increase competition from outside and from within the banking system,” David Zaken, the Bank of Israel’s supervisor of banks, told reporters.

Zaken headed a committee that published its final recommendations on Tuesday that aim to increase choice, improve transparency and lower banking fees.

Public anger about charges which are viewed as unjustified or excessive, such as those for withdrawals and deposits, prompted the government and central bank to appoint the panel to find ways to increase banking and credit competitiveness. It issued its interim recommendations last July.

Zaken said he seeks competition from the start for new banks and also within the local system through new products.

He said the central bank was in contact with the U.S. Supervisor of Credit Unions and a charter for an Internet bank has been published. One group has already expressed interest for an Internet bank, Zaken said.

The panel’s report noted that a growing proportion of credit has been provided to large borrowers by non-bank institutions that manage pension funds, but that households and smaller businesses have no real alternative to the banking system. Some 90 percent of credit to this sector is provided by banks, the report said.

“In light of the characteristics of the banking sector - concentration and transition barriers, there is concern that the level of competition in these sectors is low,” it said.

The panel also recommended increasing competition in the provision of credit to households and small businesses by non-bank institutions, removing impediments to moving from one bank to another and lowering the cost of small businesses maintaining an account.

“We have begun implementing the recommendations, particularly those within the Bank of Israel’s jurisdiction, including recommendations regarding the supervision of bank fees,” Zaken said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Ron Askew)