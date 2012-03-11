FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli banks boost small-business credit supply
March 11, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 6 years

Israeli banks boost small-business credit supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim and three smaller banks will provide up to 4.25 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) for a government fund that grants credit to small and medium-sized businesses, the Industry and Trade Ministry said on Sunday.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest commercial lender, and Mizrahi-Tefahot, the country’s fourth-largest bank, will each supply credit of 1.4 billion shekels.

Mercantile-Discount and Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal will supply the rest, the ministry said in a statement.

Mercantile is a unit of Israel Discount Bank, Israel’s third-largest bank, while Otsar Ha-Hayal is a subsidiary of the First International Bank of Israel, the fifth largest bank.

The ministry noted the amount of credit available in the fund has now risen by 40 percent from 3 billion shekels.

Companies can apply for loans guaranteed by the government’s fund starting on April 4. The fund will operate for four years.

$1 = 3.81 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Hulmes

