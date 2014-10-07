FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P Maalot raises ratings for Israeli banks Hapoalim, Leumi, FIBI
October 7, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

S&P Maalot raises ratings for Israeli banks Hapoalim, Leumi, FIBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Maalot raised its ratings for three of Israel’s largest banks on Tuesday, citing an assessment that the economic risk profile for the banking sector has declined in recent years.

The Israeli unit of S&P raised its rating for Israel’s two biggest banks - Hapoalim and Leumi - to “AAA-” from “AA+” and First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) , the country’s fifth-largest lender, to “AA+” from “AA-”.

Its ratings outlook for all three banks is “stable”, reflecting an expectation that the risk profile of their financial businesses will not change in the next two years. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Pravin Char)

