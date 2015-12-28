FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel regulator says banks must become more efficient
December 28, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Israel regulator says banks must become more efficient

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel’s banking regulator said it will require banks to boost efficiency, mainly through cutting staff, as a means to lower the cost of banking services to households and small businesses.

Under draft guidelines published on Monday, the Bank of Israel’s Supervisor of Banks said banks will need to establish a long-term plan to increase efficiency, with well-defined goals. In return the regulator may show leniency in capital adequacy requirements.

The regulator’s new guidelines will make it easier to carry out voluntary retirement and other cost reduction programmes, banking supervisor Hedva Bar said.

“Various banking system performance indices show a markedly low level of efficiency for banks in Israel, compared with the rest of the world,” the Bank of Israel said.

According to the regulator, Israel’s banks -- whose workers’ unions are strong -- have an efficiency ratio of expenses to income of 70.2 - 10 points more than the OECD and Western European averages. Some Israeli banks have a ratio as much as 80.6, it said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dominic Evans)

