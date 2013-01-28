FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel plans 10-year, 30-year dollar bonds
January 28, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Israel plans 10-year, 30-year dollar bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - The State of Israel, rated A1/A+/A, has opened books on a dual-tranche USD-denominated senior unsecured bond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign has set initial price guidance of 135bp area over US Treasuries for a long 10-year tranche due June 2023 and of 155bp area over Treasuries for a 30-year tranche.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

