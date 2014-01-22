Israel revises price guidance on 10-year bond

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel has revised price guidance on its upcoming issue of a 10-year bond denominated in euros, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A1/A+/A, has set guidance of 90bp-95bp over mid-swaps for the issue from initial price thoughts of 95bp area.

While the official size of the transaction is yet to be announced, a finance ministry official told Reuters that the country is looking to raise between EUR750m and EUR1.5bn through the sale.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.