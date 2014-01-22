Israel set to raise EUR1.5bn through 10-year bond

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel is set to raise EUR1.5bn through its upcoming 10-year bond issue, for which it has set a final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps, according to market sources.

Final terms came at the tight end of the revised guidance of 90bp-95bp over, and inside initial price thoughts of 95bp area.

The sovereign, rated A1/A+/A, is expected to price the transaction later on Wednesday.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the deal.