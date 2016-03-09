FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel revises price guidance on dual-tranche offering
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

Israel revises price guidance on dual-tranche offering

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Israel has revised price guidance on its 10-year US dollar bond and a tap of its US dollar January 2043 bonds, according to a lead manager.

The 10-year bond is now being marketed at 110bp area over Treasuries, 10bp tighter than initial price thoughts of plus 120bp area.

Guidance on the reopening of its 2043s is at plus 155bp area from an initial level of plus 165bp area.

The SEC-registered bonds are today’s business. Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers.

Israel is rated A1 by Moody‘s, A+ by Standard & Poor’s and A by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
